HONOLULU (KHON2) — Bron Bron is a giant 84 lb. baby boy with a little rhyme that will hopefully get him a second look and better yet, a home!
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
If you are looking for a couch potato cuddler, Bron Bron is all in!
He’s a super smart and eager to learn 4-year-old that’s very treat motivated!
Bron would do best in a mature home as he has arthritis in his hips. If you think Bron Bron might be the one for you, click here.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- 2 Find A Home: Bron Bron
- Biden hits the campaign trail, Trump ‘looking forward’ to debate
- How you can watch Mars make its closest approach to Earth until 2035
- Hawaiian Humane Society’s Petwalk
- BBB: Online Banking Risks and Safety Tips