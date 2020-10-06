2 Find A Home: Bron Bron

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Bron Bron is a giant 84 lb. baby boy with a little rhyme that will hopefully get him a second look and better yet, a home!

If you are looking for a couch potato cuddler, Bron Bron is all in!

He’s a super smart and eager to learn 4-year-old that’s very treat motivated!

Bron would do best in a mature home as he has arthritis in his hips. If you think Bron Bron might be the one for you, click here.

