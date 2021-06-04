2 Find a Home: Bluebell

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Bluebell! Bluebell is a sweet 9-month-old kitten that is very timid. Although she is shy at first, she loves to be held.

Bluebell is looking for companionship and a good home where she can grow her confidence. When she feels secure and comfortable, she is a sweet cat that loves to play and explore.

If you are interested in adopting this loveable girl, book an adoption appointment with Hawaiian Humane Society. You can also join a same-day waitlist if there is an available time slot.

If Bluebell has found a new family by the time you make your visit, Hawaiian Humane has many animals looking for homes.

For more information, visit their website.