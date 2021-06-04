2 Find a Home: Bluebell

2 Find a Home
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Hawaiian Humane

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Bluebell! Bluebell is a sweet 9-month-old kitten that is very timid. Although she is shy at first, she loves to be held.

Bluebell is looking for companionship and a good home where she can grow her confidence. When she feels secure and comfortable, she is a sweet cat that loves to play and explore.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

If you are interested in adopting this loveable girl, book an adoption appointment with Hawaiian Humane Society. You can also join a same-day waitlist if there is an available time slot.

To make an appointment, click here.

If Bluebell has found a new family by the time you make your visit, Hawaiian Humane has many animals looking for homes.

For more information, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories