2 FIND A HOME: Blackie is ready to cruise by your side

Are you in need of a four-legged friend during this uncertain time?

Meet Blackie!

Blackie is an inquisitive 13-year-old that’s always up for a cruise by your side! He’s a sweet guy with a gentle soul that’s bound to win you over.

Blackie loves playing in the grass, likes days at the beach and making new friends in playgroups is another favorite. Now, he’s learning lots of cool new skills that are sure to make you smile.

If you want to meet Blackie, call Maui Humane Society for an appointment at #808-877-3680 ext 3.