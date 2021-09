HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet BJ, a mellow 11-year-old cat that often meows softly when given food and purrs once he is satisfied.

BJ loves to relax and will make a perfect companion for a quiet family that loves to chill with their pets.

If you are interested in adopting BJ, visit Hawaiian Humane’s Mo’ili’ili campus, no appointment needed. Learn more about how to adopt BJ at https://hawaiianhumane.org/adoptions.