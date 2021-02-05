2 Find A Home: Benji

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Benji! He is an energetic 2-year-old domestic shorthair cat. He would do well with any family that will show him lots of affection. He still has plenty of kitten energy if you are looking for a playful feline friend. Benji is gentle with people and doesn’t mind other cats!

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

If you are interested in adopting Benji, be sure to schedule an adoption appointment with Hawaiian Humane! Get started with the adoption process at HawaiianHumane.org/adoptions.

If you are looking for another cat or perhaps a dog, Hawaiian Humane has many other great animals at their Mōʻiliʻili campus looking for new homes. View all the available animals and more at HawaiianHumane.org.