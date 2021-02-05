2 Find A Home: Benji

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Benji! He is an energetic 2-year-old domestic shorthair cat. He would do well with any family that will show him lots of affection. He still has plenty of kitten energy if you are looking for a playful feline friend. Benji is gentle with people and doesn’t mind other cats!
If you are interested in adopting Benji, be sure to schedule an adoption appointment with Hawaiian Humane! Get started with the adoption process at HawaiianHumane.org/adoptions.
If you are looking for another cat or perhaps a dog, Hawaiian Humane has many other great animals at their Mōʻiliʻili campus looking for new homes. View all the available animals and more at HawaiianHumane.org.