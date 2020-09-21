2 Find A Home: Baylord

Maui Humane Society

Maui Humane Society

Maui Humane Society

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Baylord is an 8-year-old muzzle, with big brown eyes and a velvety soft coat.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

He was found injured and sore at Honolua Bay last month.

After receiving medical care, Baylord is feeling much better. He loves to spend his days napping in someone’s office, romping with other dogs in playgroups or playing with his toys.

If you’re looking for a sweet old soul with even sweeter old smiles, Baylord is the right fit for you!

Latest Stories on KHON2