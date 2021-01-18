2 Find A Home: Ariyah

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Ariyah! She is an energetic Terrier mix that is good with people and wants lots of exercise. She is treat motivated and has endless affection for the person she picks to be her human. Ariyah loves to be the center of attention and would do best in a home with no other dogs.

If you are considering this adorable sweetheart, book an appointment with Hawaiian Humane today. Hawaiian Humane continues to be by appointment only. The easiest way to book an appointment is online at HawaiianHumane.org/adoptions.

If Ariyah has already been adopted, Hawaiian Humane has many great animals at their Mōʻiliʻili campus looking for a new home. Check them out at HawaiianHumane.org.