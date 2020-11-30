2 Find A Home: Ali’i

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Aliʻi! He is a 5-year-old boy that loves to be around people. Aliʻi is very quiet and rarely barks. He will want to take long walks and hang out with you while you do things around the house. He is very mellow and would do best in a quiet household.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Schedule an appointment to meet Ali’i today. Hawaiian Humane continues to adopt by appointment only due to COVID-19 precautions. You can book an appointment by visiting HawaiianHumane.org/adoptions.

If this awesome pup has found another ʻohana, consider one of the other many great animals available for adoption at Hawaiian Humane’s Mōʻiliʻili campus. For more information about adoption and other services, visit HawaiianHumane.org.