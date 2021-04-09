2 Find A Home – Alani

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Alani! Alani is an independent and lovable 10-year-old shorthair cat. He is a big cat with a spunky personality. Alani is FIV+, which means he will need to be kept indoors. With proper care, cats with FIV live long, healthy lives just like any other cat, and FIV is not contagious to humans. Alani prefers to be the only star of the show and would prefer to be the only cat in the house.

If you are ready to give Alani a home to call his own, schedule an adoption appointment with Hawaiian Humane. Appointments are easy to book via their website.

If Alani has already been adopted before your visit, Hawaiian Humane’s Mōʻiliʻili campus has many great animals for you to meet. Go to their website to see all the incredible animals up for adoption, community resources and COVID 19 updates.