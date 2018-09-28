Skip to content
Live Now
Live Now
WATCH LIVE: KHON2 News
Headlines
Hawaiian Airlines flights delayed due to baggage system problem
Thunderstorms, lightning strikes Oahu
Medical examiner confirms seven of 11 victims in deadly crash
WHIZ KIDS: Taliah Dancil
Karen Pence visits Hawaii
Latest Video
‘The most devastating day’: 12 killed, several injured in Virginia Beach shooting
Men apologize after forcing older man to strip on Facebook Live in freezing temps
Behind-the-scenes look at #VegasNYE fireworks show preps and setup
Organizers reveal what downtown, Fremont Street party goers can expect on #VegasNYE
New Year’s Eve revelers head to Las Vegas
The best champagne to ring in the New Year
60-year-old love letters found in attic of Chesapeake couple’s new home
Top Stories
Allstate: Honolulu drivers are the 94th safest in America of 200
Bill to add more gender categories on Hawaii driver’s licenses to be signed into law
More safety rules for skydive flights in dispute between federal agencies
Chance of heavy showers and thunderstorms for parts of the state
“I’m so sorry,” North Shore residents pay tribute to fallen victims of fatal crash
“Evil and senseless,” Kama3, the surfing pig, has been killed
Flash Flood Watch issued for portions of the state
23-year-old from Kauai among victims in deadly crash
Fatal crash on Kuihelani Highway kills Wailuku woman on Maui
US Navy says one of the skydivers in Friday’s fatal crash was a sailor
Kealoha Trial
How important is Daniel Sellers testimony? Legal Expert Doug Chin explains
Prosecutors discover new evidence in Kealoha trial
Legal expert Doug Chin provides insight into Kealoha Trial
Legal expert says expect prosecutors to finish strong when Kealoha trial resumes next week
Jurors in Kealoha trial shown enhanced images of alleged mailbox
More cross-examination on Gerard Puana
More cross-examination on Katherine Kealoha’s deeds against uncle, Gerard Puana
KEALOHA TRIAL: Prosecutors have 3-4 witnesses left, will get to them after one week recess
FBI expert says Puana may have been at home during alleged mailbox theft
FBI specialist testifies to video of alleged Kealoha mailbox theft
National
Pompeo meets Indian leader amid trade tensions
Defense to present testimony in Navy SEAL murder case
California to require background checks for ammo purchases
Graves of 30 US servicemen found on Pacific WWII battlefield
In Oregon, stark rural-urban divide fuels climate dispute
Washington-DC
Bill would make companies post overseas job numbers
300 migrant children at border moved to new facility
Black Caucus to commemorate 400th anniversary of first Africans in English North American
Senators say plan would help fight against cyber-attacks
SCOTUS throws out case where black jurors were treated differently
Local Sports
Malia Nam’s first year at USC capped by PAC-12 Freshman golfer of the year award
Maui’s Alex Chiarella earns first win on Canada’s Mackenzie Tour
Kauai’s Kirby Yates blows first save of the season
Tyler Ota wins second Manoa Cup title
Dan Ige wins fourth straight match at UFC Fight Night 154
Always Investigating
More safety rules for skydive flights in dispute between federal agencies
Skydivers survived close-call, same plane damaged, over the Bay Area in 2016
False shooter scare prompts call for hearings, more airport accountability
County files appeal to reverse police commission backing for Kealoha legal fees
Vendor GPS glitch behind mass delay affecting 6,000 passengers
Modern Wahine Hawaii
INspiration Interiors – Ergonomic Furniture
Mele’s Makeover
La Pietra – Hawaii School for Girls: Head of School Dr. Josh Watson
INspiration Interiors – The Cupola Gallery
Happy Father’s Day
Living808
Ferguson Clinics’ new Cellfina Treatment
Wahine Nights at the Naupaka Spa
PhotoCon Hawai`i educates photographers of all ages and skill levels
Ha`ina Sneak Peek: Na Wai `Eha
Dr. Mai Tai at the Four Seasons Oahu
KHON2 News
