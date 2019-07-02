Skip to content
KHON2
Honolulu
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Washington-DC
International
Always Investigating
Action Line
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Business Matters
INspirational People
Whiz Kids
Aloha Authentic
Jane’s Journey
Way 2 Go
Top Stories
A race that focuses on growth and transformation
Top Stories
Windward Oahu bus routes expand
Shiro’s Saimin Haven turns 50
Mokulele plane skids off runway and into small ditch
Several everyday items could be pricer after tariffs go into effect Sept. 1
Live News
Live Events
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather
Weather Alerts
Cruz and Nuge
Live Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Little League World Series
Cover2 HS Football
Inside the Herd – L.A. Rams
Fox Sports
Fox Sports on Mobile
Wake Up 2day
Keiki’s First Birthday
Celebrating Our Kupuna
Ask HPD
Ask A Specialist
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Living808
808Escapes
Career Moves
Design and Decor
Energy Innovations
Explore Hawaii Island
In Sickness and In Health
Run on Dunkin
Exploring with Aloha
In the Biz
Go the Distance
Smile808
Island Slipper
Saving Lives with CPR and AEDs
Keiki Corner
Hawaii Energized
Hawaiis Kitchen
Savvy Shopper
Keiki O Ka Aina
Whats Poppin
Renovating Retirement
Healthy and Delicious
Community
Contests
Community Calendar
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Mixed Plate
Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen
Things 2 Know
Report It
KHII
Modern Wahine Hawaii
INspiration Interiors
Adventist Health Castle
La Pietra
Your PRIMARY Focus
CW
More
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Live Traffic
Search
Search
Search
Headlines
Several everyday items could be pricer after tariffs go into effect Sept. 1
A race that focuses on growth and transformation
Windward Oahu bus routes expand
Shiro’s Saimin Haven turns 50
Mokulele plane skids off runway and into small ditch
More Top Stories
Top Stories
Trade winds to lighten up for the new work week
Man stabbed to death in Waianae
Obama’s Punahou high school basketball jersey sells for $120,000
It may feel hotter for the next couple days
Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Troy Hong
Police investigate a murder case in Downtown Honolulu
Light winds for the next couple days
50,000 fans tap into Aloha spirit for NFL preseason game
Navy volunteers clean USS Arizona Memorial, re-opening on track for Fall 2019
Aloha Stadium parking opens early as fans tailgate for Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys game
More Top Stories
Weird News
Officials seize marijuana mixed with jalapeño peppers
Alaska man discovers message in bottle from Russian Navy
Woman thought she had kidney stones, gave birth to triplets
Airport worker fired for giving passenger ‘You ugly!’ note
More Weird
Washington DC
Coin to honor 100th anniversary of Negro League baseball gets bipartisan support in Congress
Local governments, organizations still waiting for money for migrant care
Local governments scrambling to find solution for household recyclables
Labor Dept. proposes allowing ‘religious exemption’ in hiring for federally-contracted businesses
Appeals court hears lawsuit challenging TPS decision
O’Rourke starts re-focused presidential campaign after El Paso shooting
More Washington-DC
National
Kathleen Blanco: Louisiana gov brought down by Katrina dies
Economists survey: 34% expect a US recession in 2021
Kathleen Blanco, Louisiana’s governor during Katrina, dies
Obama’s Punahou high school basketball jersey sells for $120,000
Trade war’s losers could include microchips, energy, banks
More National News
International
Pakistan says Indian fire kills 2 civilians in Kashmir
Chinese K-pop stars publicly back Beijing on Hong Kong
Afghanistan vows to crush Islamic State havens after attack
China lashes out at Taiwan over Hong Kong asylum offer
AP Exclusive: US talks secretly to Venezuela socialist boss
More International News
Local Sports
Doing it for Waipahu, rushing king Failauga is an example for his community
Jordan Yamamoto strikes out nine in five-plus innings
Leading 6-0 in fifth, Maui’s game suspended until Monday due to weather at Little League World Series
Social media reacts to Cowboys 14-10 victory over Rams at Aloha Stadium
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett sounds off after 14-10 win over Los Angeles Rams
More Local Sports News
Always Investigating
Weakening of endangered species protections will face Hawaii legal and Congressional pushback
EIS redo and land transfer open window to move playground from Ala Moana to Kakaako
Millions more to be spent on Kakaako parks after state hands off to city
Owner of skydive company speaks publicly for first time since fatal crash
Mauna Kea rules postponed again; Gov. Ige opposes having to testify at injunction hearing
More Always Investigating News
Modern Wahine Hawaii
La Pietra Hawaii School for Girls – Sunset Jazz with Shari Lynn
Adventist Health Castle – Senior Chaplain Sara-May Colon
INspiration Interiors – Stage Restaurant
Performers and Prayer Warriors
Save Space with a Murphy Bed
More Modern Wahine Hawaii News
Living808
How Ekahi Health Got a Stroke Survivor off Medicine & Into Healthy Lifestyle
E.A. Buck CEO Katie Buck’s Advice for Women Who Save Less than Men
Mana Up and Hawaiian Airlines Team Up for Unique Made in Hawaii Festival Showcase
What’s Poppin’ with Primo Popcorn: Dried Aku & Poi Dog
Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road at Roy’s Waikiki
More Living808 News
Contests
Envy You Sweepstakes
More Contests
Trending Stories
Windward Oahu bus routes expand
Shiro’s Saimin Haven turns 50
Several everyday items could be pricer after tariffs go into effect Sept. 1
Man stabbed to death in Waianae
Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Troy Hong
KHON2 News
Living808