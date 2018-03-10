HONOLULU (KHON2) - Feeling the chill?

Many have been telling me how they are enjoying the cooler-than-normal temperatures over the last few days. Although we have not had any record lows, the overnight temps were in the mid-60s and even cooler for higher elevations.

In terms of rain, there is not much of it for the weekend. Although we'll still see windward showers, they will be quick passing and light.

For the Nagaoka fireworks Sunday night, Waikiki should be dry but a bit windy. It's best to bring a blanket or jacket to be comfortable.

Part of what's making it feel cooler lately are the northeast trades that have been running through the islands, about 15-25 mph with higher gusts. There will be no real changes to the wind speeds until later next week.

Speaking of next week, heavy rain is possible late Monday through Friday. Although the computer forecasts will need to fine tune the details, be ready for some downpours next week.