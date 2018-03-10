Wahine softball edged out by BYU, 2-1

HONOLULU - The University of Hawai'i softball team (11-9, 0-0 BWC) was edged out by BYU, 2-1 on Day Two of the Outrigger Resorts Spring Fling Tournament. Senior pitcher Dana Thomsen suffered the loss, dropping her record to 6-5 on a chilly Thursday night at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.



BYU's Rylee Jensen led the game off with a solo home run to right-centerfield for a quick 1-0 lead.



In the top of the second, the Cougars added another run on a first and third double steal with two outs. BYU lead 2-0 after one and a half innings of play.



Hawai'i cut their deficit in half, scoring one run in the fifth. Britnee Rossi led off with a single through the leftside of the infield. Cheeks Ramos was then hit by a pitch to put runners at first and second. BYU then switched pitchers, relieving Arissa Paulson for Kerisa Viramontes. Alyssa Sojka then drew a walk to load the bases. Danielle Garcielita then hit into a 4U-3 double play, but Rossi scored on the play.



In the bottom of the seventh, Rossi dropped a single into leftfield with one out. Ramos then hit a high fly ball to left which the leftfielder got at the wall for the second out.



Thomsen gave up two runs on just three hits with three walks and three strikeouts in a complete game effort.



BYU's Paulson improved to 7-6 overall throwing the first four innings. She allowed one run on three hits with a strikeout. Viramontes earned the save, firing three scoreless innings to end the game. She allowed one hit with a strikeout.



The game was a much different one from UH's season opener in Las Vegas, Nev., when the Cougars powered past UH, 10-1 in five innings.



Hawai'i continues the Outrigger Resorts Spring Fling Tourney on Friday at 6:30 pm as they take on Longwood.a