UC Irvine rallies late to bounce 'Bows from Big West Conference Tournament

Evan Leonard scored 24 points, Max Hazzard added 15, including the game-winning jumper with seven seconds left, and UC Irvine rallied to beat Hawaii in Thursday night's Big West Conference Tournament quarterfinal.



The third-seeded Anteaters advance to a Friday semifinal.



Hawaii extended its 29-26 halftime lead to 45-36 on Leland Green's 3 early in the second half. The Anteaters closed to 47-44 on Leonard's 3-point play, but Gibson Johnson scored four straight points and the Rainbow Warriors led by 10 on Michael Thomas' dunk with 4:08 to go. Eyassu Worku's layup sparked a 14-2 run and the Anteaters led 66-64 on his free throw with 37 seconds left.



Johnson's 3-point play put Hawaii up 67-66, but Hazzard hit his jumper on the next possession and Brocke Stepteau's jumper at the buzzer missed.



Worku scored 18 points for UC Irvine (17-16), which notched its third straight win against Hawaii in tournament play.

Spoke with University of Hawai’i athletics director Dave Matlin who said "a decision has not been made at this time regarding a pay for play tournament" for #HawaiiMBB who are 17-13 after @BigWestMBB Tournament loss to UC Irvine #GoBows — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) March 9, 2018

Johnson scored 23 points and Thomas had 14 for the sixth-seeded Rainbow Warriors (17-13).