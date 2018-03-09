Division II champion St. Francis to declare for Division I in boys basketball

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kameron Ng

After winning back to back Hawaii High School Athletic Association division II state championships, Saint Francis School has decided to declare for Division I in boys varsity basketball for the 2018-19 season according to the school administration.

The Saints went 29-3 overall and 10-0 in league play this past season, en route to their sixth ILH divisional title in the eight years of the programs existance.

Nice day for the Saints. Jr guard Kameron Ng named Gatorade state POY, and now the champs are moving up to D1 for his senior year https://t.co/D8YVoOZmEL — Sam Spangler (@SamSpanglerKHON) March 8, 2018

Junior guard Kameron Ng who scored 29 points in a 76-52 victory over Damien to win the state crown last month was recently named Gatorade State Player of the Year.

The Saints who have three HHSAA D-II titles in their trophy case are designated as a D-II program by the ILH and could have stayed in that division if the school elected to.