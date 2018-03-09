Division II champion St. Francis to declare for Division I in boys basketball
After winning back to back Hawaii High School Athletic Association division II state championships, Saint Francis School has decided to declare for Division I in boys varsity basketball for the 2018-19 season according to the school administration.
The Saints went 29-3 overall and 10-0 in league play this past season, en route to their sixth ILH divisional title in the eight years of the programs existance.
Junior guard Kameron Ng who scored 29 points in a 76-52 victory over Damien to win the state crown last month was recently named Gatorade State Player of the Year.
The Saints who have three HHSAA D-II titles in their trophy case are designated as a D-II program by the ILH and could have stayed in that division if the school elected to.