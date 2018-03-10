(2) Rainbow Warriors open Outrigger Invitational with sweep of (8) Lewis

HONOLULU - The second-ranked University of Hawai'i men's volleyball team swept eighth-ranked Lewis to open the 24th Outrigger Resorts Invitational Thursday at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Set scores were 25-12, 25-22, 25-19.



The Rainbow Warriors (12-2) extended their win streak in the Outrigger Invitational to seven matches dating back to 2016.



Outside hitter Stijn van Tilburg led the Warriors with a match-high 13 kills, hitting .385. Austin Matautia added 10 kills, on .400 hitting, and four service aces while Rado Parapunov tallied nine kills and three digs. UH hit .387 for the match and had nine aces.



Ryan Coenen led the Flyers (13-6) with 11 kills but hit .069. Lewis out-blocked the Warriors, 6.5 to 6.0 but hit .194 as a team.



UH's serving came out strong to start the match as Matautia recorded three straight aces and Dalton Solbrig added another as the Warriors jumped out to a 9-3 lead. The advantage was 15-6 at the media timeout and UH doubled-up the score at 20-10 after a Patrick Gasman -van Tilburg double-block. The Warriors hit .433 for the set as van Tilburg finished with seven kills.



Lewis scored the first three points of Set 2 but the Warriors rallied, eventually taking their first lead at 10-9. Lewis tied it four times and took a 21-18 lead with a 5-0 run that included an overturned call on replay challenge. After the teams traded points, the Warriors closed out the set by scoring the final six points with a kill by Gage Worsley regaining the lead for UH and Gasman stuffing the final two points.



UH held the lead for the early part of Set 3 until a ball handling error on Joe Worsley gave Lewis a 13-12 lead. The teams battled back-and-forth until the Warriors scored seven straight, which included a pair of Worsley aces and two kills by Matautia, for a 23-17 lead. Van Tilburg ended the match with his 13th kill.



In the day's opening match, fourth-ranked BYU out-lasted No. 11 Penn State in five sets. Brenden Sander had a match-high 20 kills to lead the Cougars to their 10th consecutive victory with a 21-25, 29-27, 25-22, 19-25, 15-13 win.



Day two of the tournament continues on Friday with BYU versus Lewis at 4:00 p.m., and Penn State and Hawai'i to follow at 7:00 p.m.





