Woman charged with sexually assaulting exchange student

Copyright by KHON - All rights reserved

A woman who police say ran a boarding house for foreign exchange students has been charged with sexually assaulting one of the students.

35-year-old Rika Shimizu appeared in court Thursday morning to face the charges of both first and second degree sexual assault.

A high school student told police that Shimizu sexually assaulted him in his room at the boarding house on multiple occasions from October 2017 until February 2018. He says Shimizu threatened to throw him out of the exchange program and said that his family would lose money if he came forward.

Shimizu was arrested on Tuesday on Kanewai Street in the Manoa area and is being held on $600,000 bail.

