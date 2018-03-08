Preschool applications accepted for dozen charter schools
Got a four year old?
Applications for preschool classes at 12 charter schools are now being accepted.
This program is free for eligible families thanks to a four-year federal grant of about $15 million.
The grant serves up to 360 children each year.
To qualify you and your family have to be making an income that's about $57,000 or below.
Charter schools on Hawaii Island, Kauai, Molokai, and Oahu are accepting applications.
School officials say this is a great opportunity for kids and prepares them for success in school.
At Waialae Elementary Public Charter School, they have three classrooms or 50 slots for pre-K.
So if you're interested, eligible, and have a child who turns 4 by July, check out this link to apply.
Online information:
- http://docs.wixstatic.com/ugd/8c76b8_7338bfd664224b1199cf26aab4521fba.pdf
- http://www.chartercommission.hawaii.gov/spcsc-preschool-development-grant
