Preschool applications accepted for dozen charter schools

Got a four year old?

Applications for preschool classes at 12 charter schools are now being accepted.

This program is free for eligible families thanks to a four-year federal grant of about $15 million.

The grant serves up to 360 children each year.

To qualify you and your family have to be making an income that's about $57,000 or below.

Charter schools on Hawaii Island, Kauai, Molokai, and Oahu are accepting applications.

School officials say this is a great opportunity for kids and prepares them for success in school.

At Waialae Elementary Public Charter School, they have three classrooms or 50 slots for pre-K.

So if you're interested, eligible, and have a child who turns 4 by July, check out this link to apply.

Online information: