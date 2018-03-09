City Boys preview upcoming concert

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The City Boys are an up-and-coming local band made up of high school classmates from McKinley High School.

The group is out with a new song, which you may already have heard on the radio!

City Boys joined us in studio this morning with a performance of their popular new song.

Singer Puka Tatupu also talked more about how the band started and some upcoming events they're looking forward to.

You can keep up with the band and all of their events at https://www.facebook.com/cityboysmusic/.