Ask a Doctor: Diverticulosis
Every Thursday, we take a look at a health issue or concern affecting many people.
We are breaking down the information for you and telling you what you need to know, to keep you healthy.
Dr. Kalani Brady from the John A. Burns School of Medicine joined us this morning to talk about diverticulosis.
Latest Local News
Story Center
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.