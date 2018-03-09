Tony Roma's in Aiea shutting its doors

Tony Roma's in Aiea is closing this month.

The eateries last day of business is on March 25, 2018.

The restaurant's owner says that their lease agreement ended and they decided not to renew.

Tony Roma's has been at the location since 1987.

