Ten paddlers rescued after canoe takes on water

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Provided by Maui 24/7

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A rescue in the waters off Maui Friday night. According to the Maui Fire Department, ten paddlers were airlifted to safety after their double-hulled canoe took in water in Kahului Harbor.

It happened just after 5 p.m. After the paddlers were rescued, firefighters tried looking for the canoe to tow it to shore.

However, it was too dark and the ocean conditions were rough. The U.S. Coast Guard has alerted mariners to keep an eye out for the hazard.

