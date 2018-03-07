Suspect sought after 7-Eleven robbed in downtown Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) - CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are asking the public for help finding a robbery suspect.

On Friday, Feb. 23, just before 3 a.m., a man entered the 7-Eleven store at 900 Fort Street Mall and demanded the employee open the register or he would shoot. No gun was seen.

The suspect reached over the counter, took an undisclosed amount of money, and fled in an unknown direction.

The man is described to be in his 20s, 5 feet 2 inches tall, with a thin build. He was wearing a tan T-shirt, jeans, a dark baseball cap, and a gray sweater that he pulled over his head.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or submit an anonymous web tip online here.

CrimeStoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect.