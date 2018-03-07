Preliminary report sheds light on United Airlines engine mishap

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released some its findings into why the engine cover of a United Airlines flight to Honolulu broke off mid-air last month.

On Feb. 13, Flight 1175 from San Francisco had already begun its decent into Daniel K. Inouye International Airport when the right engine's cowling flew off.

According to the NTSB, the plane "experienced an in-flight separation of a fan blade and subsequent loss of the inlet and fan cowls."

The report says the flight crew was then warned of a engine compressor stall and shut down the engine.

The plane landed safely, though video from passengers showed the plane shaking vigorously in the moments before.

The 363 passengers and 10 crew members on board were not injured.

When asked to comment on the report, United Airlines deferred questions to the NTSB.

View the preliminary report here.