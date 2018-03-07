Police officers union president addresses labor complaint, why he's stepping down

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Is it sour grapes over being moved to a less cushy job?

State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers (SHOPO) president Tenari Maafala says no, that’s not the reason why the police union filed a labor complaint against Honolulu’s police chief, accusing her of wrongdoing.

The 16-page prohibited practice complaint accuses Chief Susan Ballard of violating collective bargaining rules and privacy laws involving some of the SHOPO leaders in an article published online.

“You can’t just arbitrarily release information of a person’s name, assignment, and if there is an inference of disciplinary action that ties that in,” Maafala said.

SHOPO filed the complaint on Feb. 5. Two days later, we asked Ballard for reaction.

KHON2 asked on Feb. 7: “The names were mentioned in a personnel issue which he’s saying is not legal. What are your thoughts about that?”

Ballard responded: “I really can’t comment on that. I haven’t really looked into it. I’m not an expert on that topic.”

Now that she’s had a few weeks to look it over, we asked for another interview with Ballard, but a Honolulu Police Department spokeswoman told us “the matter is still pending, so she’s unable to comment.”

Back in December, Maafala and the other union leaders were reassigned.

KHON2 asked Maafala: “People are saying sour grapes on your part, that you’re mad that you got moved from the peer support unit to a less cushy job in patrol, overnight patrol in Waikiki, and that’s why you filed this labor complaint. Is that true? What’s your reaction to that?”

“That’s not true. Well, first and foremost, if it was about that, I would’ve pursued criminal and/or civil for defamation of character, but that’s not the case,” Maafala said. “The whole premise of the prohibited practice is to protect our union officials of today and tomorrow, to include the administrators of today and tomorrow from arbitrarily moving a union official, transferring a union official without cause.”

Since being reassigned, Maafala has been on vacation from HPD to take care of family matters and union issues.

“Unexpectedly, with the changes, I had to make changes as well, but the only way I could accomplish the things I wanted to do was to be on vacation and not have being called to work, especially in Waikiki in patrol division,” Maafala said.

He’s set to retire at the end of this month, and told KHON2 he’s on vacation from HPD till then.

“Well, first and foremost, my retirement has nothing to do with this prohibited practice and or what’s going on between me and Chief Ballard,” Maafala said. “Last year, I was actually going to retire as soon as this contract, which we just solidified on Feb. 2 following the Maui County Council hearing, which they approved the funding that would’ve triggered my retirement.”

Maafala has been with HPD for 28 years, and 18 as SHOPO president. He’s helped get big pay raises for police officers across the state.

What does he plan to do after retiring?

“The rumor and word is out there that I’m being considered for the executive director position here at SHOPO, and it’s still in the makings. It’s still being considered,” Maafala said.

Since he will no longer be a police officer, he can’t stay on as SHOPO president. The vice president, Malcolm Lutu, will serve the remainder of Maafala’s four-year term as president, which started last December.

As for the complaint with the Hawaii Labor Relations Board, that’s scheduled for a hearing on March 16.

Click here to view the full complaint.