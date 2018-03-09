Oahu man dies after taking photos of Maui stream

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Maui Fire Department

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The body of an Oahu man was pulled from the Wailua Iki Stream on Maui.

Fire officials say the 27-year-old man had fallen into the pond while taking photos on the stream bank.

A friend jumped in to try to save him, but was not able to keep him afloat.

Bystanders called for help and fire crews later found the man at the pond in about 10 feet of water.

The man has not yet been identified.