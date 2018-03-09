Man cited for selling certificates atop Diamond Head

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Provided by DLNR

HONOLULU (KHON2) - State officials have cited a man for conducting commercial activities on top of Diamond Head without a permit.

According to Department of Land and Natural Resource's Division of Conservation and Resources, Christopher P. Barclay was soliciting five dollar donations at the summit in exchange for paper certificates. "Summit finisher" and "Diamond Head summit club member" were along the phrases printed on the certificates.

The State alleges that Barclay falsely claimed the proceeds help keep the park clean and misled hikers into believing he is a state employee or somehow represents the State.

"We've heard from numerous people over the course of several years who have asked the State to shut this activity down," said Division of State Parks Administrator Curt Cottrell. "Bottom line, any commercial activity does require a permit and Mr. Barclay has consistently refused to seek one."

Diamond Head State Monument has one approved vendor for selling logo items. The State says that's done mostly from a kiosk at the foot of the iconic mountain.