Legendary waterman George Downing dies at 87

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Legendary waterman George Downing has died.

He died Monday at home, surrounded by family. He was 87 years old.

Downing was a big-wave surfer and an innovator in surfboard shaping.

He also headed the Quiksilver in Memory of Eddie Aikau Surfing Invitational at Waimea Bay for many years, making the ultimate call of whether the Eddie would go.

In 2016, Downing and fellow waterman Buffalo Keaulana were honored by the Hawaii Tourism Authority for their work spreading aloha through surfing.