LED street light replacement on Oahu begins next week

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The City and County of Honolulu will be changing tens of thousands of street lights over the next year and a half.

Starting Monday, March 12, crews will begin swapping out about 53,500 city-owned street lights to more energy efficient LED lights.

The project will cost $46 million.

Officials say the bulk of it is being paid for by First Hawaiian Bank.

The city says the lighting uses up 60 percent less energy and should save the city $5 million a year.

The project will wrap up in December 2019.

