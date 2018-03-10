LED street light replacement on Oahu begins next week
HONOLULU (KHON2) - The City and County of Honolulu will be changing tens of thousands of street lights over the next year and a half.
Starting Monday, March 12, crews will begin swapping out about 53,500 city-owned street lights to more energy efficient LED lights.
The project will cost $46 million.
Officials say the bulk of it is being paid for by First Hawaiian Bank.
The city says the lighting uses up 60 percent less energy and should save the city $5 million a year.
The project will wrap up in December 2019.
