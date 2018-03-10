LED street light replacement on Oahu begins next week

By: Web Staff

Posted: Mar 09, 2018 04:41 PM HST

Updated: Mar 09, 2018 04:55 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The City and County of Honolulu will be changing tens of thousands of street lights over the next year and a half. 

Starting Monday, March 12, crews will begin swapping out about 53,500 city-owned street lights to more energy efficient LED lights. 

The project will cost $46 million.

Officials say the bulk of it is being paid for by First Hawaiian Bank. 

The city says the lighting uses up 60 percent less energy and should save the city $5 million a year. 

The project will wrap up in December 2019.

Related Story: City's bright idea aims to save millions of tax dollars each year
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Latest Local News

Story Center