Lawmakers discuss Hawaii's preparedness for disaster

HONOLULU (KHON2) - It's unimaginable to think about but what would happen if another disaster hit Hawaii?

That's the question lawmakers focused on Thursday.

The consensus is it doesn't seem good.



Hawaii gets 90 percent of its goods from the mainland and other countries.

So if a disaster affected both Honolulu ports residents would be in serious trouble.

"So it's cause for concern. and we really need to step up our efforts to number one to locally produce more of our food. Number two, we need to be prepared for the loss of fuel and food in the case of a major hurricane or tsunami," said Representative Gregg Takayama who represents Pearl City, Waimaluand Pacific Palisades.

Bills are currently going through the legislature that would require new schools and new government buildings to be built with a hurricane safe structure.