HONOLULU (KHON2) - The only Barnes and Noble book store on Maui is closing, but a new one will open shortly after.

The location in Lahaina is closing on Sunday, March 11 due to an expiring lease.

A new Barnes and Noble is opening at Maui Marketplace in Kahului the next day on Monday, March 12.

It's a temporary location as the book store actively looks for a permanent location.