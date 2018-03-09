Kauai man faces jail time after punching man in face

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Koa Navarro

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A Kauai man faces up to a year in jail after he was found guilty Thursday of assault.

Kapaa resident Koa Navarro, 32, was convicted of Assault in the Third Degree for his involvement in attacking a man near the Kauai Beach Resort on March 22, 2017.

Prosecutors say witness testimony and other evidence showed that Navarro approached a man, accused him of talking to his girlfriend, and punched him in the face several times.

"Alcohol, jealousy and fists can be a dangerous combination," said Prosecuting Attorney Justin F. Kollar. "People must find other ways to resolve their disputes. This individual has a pattern of engaging in violent behavior, which is particularly troubling."

Navarro has previous convictions for Harassment in 2014 and Assault in the Third Degree in 2011.

Navarro will be sentenced on June 21.