Kaimuki High School students turn assignment into viral hit

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A class project turned into a viral sensation for students at Kaimuki High School.

The assignment was to re-create a scene from a movie.

Junior Glenna Matauto, 17, enlisted her classmates to remake a scene from Disney’s animated movie "Mulan."

Not only did she get an A for the assignment, but the video was shared on Twitter.

The clip has been seen more than 8 million times since it was posted on March 2.

It was also featured in an article on Buzzfeed.

“When she (Glenna) came up to us and came up with the idea and we all agreed with it and we acted it out and it had fun,” said classmate David Walter who appears in the video.

The kids are now getting requests from people who want them to make more videos.

They're part of Kaimuki High School's entertainment academy and drama program.