Kaimuki High School dedicates final 'Hairspray' shows to recovering Broadway star

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A Broadway actress and Hawaii native is slowly recovering from a horrific crash in New York City that killed her 5-year-old daughter.

Ever since the crash occurred on Monday, her alma mater has been thinking of doing something special in her honor.

Ruthie Ann Miles graduated from Kaimuki High School in 2001 and went on to become a Tony-Award-winning actress. She was with her daughter, Abigail, friend Lauren Lew, who is also from Hawaii, and Lew's 1-year-old son, Joshua, when they were hit by a car.

Both children were killed. Miles was eventually moved out of the intensive care unit, and a family update says her unborn baby was not harmed.

Kaimuki High School Performing Arts Center has been putting on a production of "Hairspray," and the cast and crew declared they will dedicate their final shows to Miles and her family.

"She's generous. She's kind. She's humble, incredibly talented, and we just can't, it's just hard for us to be able to understand how this could happen, let her know that the whole cast is pulling for her and thinking about her," said teacher MJ Matsushita.

"There's still a number of teachers there who were Ruthie's teachers," Matsushita added. "I was one of them. My predecessor, Peggy Anne (Siegmund), was, and about a handful of teachers are still there, and we were just sitting in our meeting the next day and were like, wow. We just can't process something like this happening to somebody that close to us."

Three final shows take place Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m.

