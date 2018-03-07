'Horrific' video of man throwing cat off balcony under investigation

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Hawaiian Humane Society has opened an animal cruelty investigation after a disturbing video popped up on social media.

KHON2 is not posting or airing the video itself, due to its sensitive nature.

"The video was horrific. If you have seen it, you can see a gentlemen holding a cat, and him tossing a cat off of the ledge," said Allison Andrade Gammel, the society's community relations director.

Laughter can be heard in the background, but the humane society believes this is no laughing matter.

"Tossing an innocent animal off of a ledge is extreme. Studies have shown people that abuse animals are much more likely to abuse people as well," said Gammel.

The Calvin & Susie Hawaii Animal Care Foundation calls the act "disgusting."

"Animals, children, these are beings that can't protect themselves, right? They depend on you someone in power to look out for them," said founder Alli Kim-Yamane. "People who pick on those that are weak, that can't protect themselves, I think are the worst kind of people. If you're going to be cruel, be cruel to somebody your size."

There are a lot of unknowns: Who is the man in the video? Who is filming the video? Where did this happen? Did the cat live?

The Hawaiian Humane Society says its investigators need all the help they can get.

"We would need someone to come forward as a reliable source to help identify this gentlemen. We'd love to know the location to continue the investigation," said Gammel.

The act of animal cruelty could be considered a felony that carries jail time and fines.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hawaiian Humane Society at 356-2250.