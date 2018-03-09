Honolulu police searching for U.S. Marshal impersonator
HONOLULU (KHON2) - Honolulu Crimestoppers and police need your help finding a man wanted for impersonating a law enforcement officer.
Authorities say on Monday, February 12, the man approached a homeowner in the Kahala area.
The man told the homeowner he was a U.S. Marshal and attempted to serve a search warrant.
Police say the man showed the homeowner a badge but no other form of identification.
He drove away in a red Dodge Durango.
If you have any information, call Honolulu Crimestoppers at #955-8300.