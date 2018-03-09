UPDATE: Honolulu police locate missing teenager

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Honolulu police have located a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday morning.

Police say the girl was found at 7 p.m. at the "Maile Pill Box" off Kaukama Road and Farrington Highway.

HPD says the girl was not injured.

