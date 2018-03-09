UPDATE: Honolulu police locate missing teenager
HONOLULU (KHON2) - Honolulu police have located a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday morning.
Police say the girl was found at 7 p.m. at the "Maile Pill Box" off Kaukama Road and Farrington Highway.
HPD says the girl was not injured.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
