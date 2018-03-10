Honolulu Festival to celebrate Pacific Rim cultures with parade, fireworks show

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Different cultures from around the Pacific Rim will be celebrated in Hawaii this weekend.

The 24th annual Honolulu Festival will take place March 9-11, and will feature a variety of performances and activities, including music, dance, arts, crafts, exhibits, special presentations, a parade, and fireworks show.

Events will take place at three locations around Honolulu: Hawaii Convention Center, Waikiki Beach Walk, and Ala Moana Center.

"The festivities start here (at the Hawaii Convention Center). It's open to the public and free for the entire family starting at 10 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday. There are exhibits. There are shows," said festival spokeswoman Lenny Yajima.

The festivities conclude Sunday evening in Waikiki with two highly anticipated events.

A grand parade will start at 4 p.m. and proceed down Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki with performers, floats, and groups from Asia Pacific and Hawaii, highlighted by the fire-breathing dragon Daijayama.

Drivers should be advised that road closures begin at 2 p.m.

Following the parade, Honolulu’s sister city, Nagaoka, will light up the sky with a spectacular Nagaoka Fireworks Show over Waikiki Beach beginning at 8:30 p.m.

The 20-minute show will be timed to music, with narration explaining the symbolic visuals that spectators see.

"The show will be more color -- less noise, but more color -- spectacular willows falling from the sky to touch the water, golden and silver brocades, absolutely spectacular," said Tom Likos with Fireworks by Grucci. "It will be in front of the Royal Hawaiian hotel, in that area, so (you can see it from) anywhere along Waikiki beach. I've heard people up in Tantalus that get a beautiful view of the show."

