Hawaiian Humane Society offers $5,000 reward to catch culprit behind disturbing cat video
HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Hawaiian Humane Society is now offering a $5,000 reward to catch the culprit behind a disturbing cat video.
KHON2 first told you about this story on Tuesday.
The video shows a man throwing a cat from a balcony with laughter in the background.
"I think the public is really appalled by what they seen in this video. we feel that it's really important that we find who has done this and bring justice to what was done to the cat," said Allison Andrade Gammel of the Hawaiian Humane Society. "This reward was brought poss to community members stepping forward and providing donations to help in assisting with this investigation."
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hawaiian Humane Society at 356-2250.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.