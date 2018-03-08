Hawaii actress injured in NY pedestrian crash out of ICU

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ruthie Ann Miles and the cast of 'The King and I' perform onstage at the 2015 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 7, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

The family of a Broadway actress from Hawaii who was injured in a pedestrian crash in New York says she is out of the ICU and healing.

Ruthie Ann Blumenstein, who goes by the stage name Ruthie Ann Miles, was hit by a car while crossing the street Monday in Brooklyn. Her 5-year-old daughter, Abigail, Miles's friend Lauren Lew, and Lew's 1-year-old son, Joshua, were also hit.

Both children were killed.

A posting on Miles Facebook page says that she is out of the ICU and healing, and also that her unborn child is unharmed.

Miles and Lew were taken to the hospital, where Miles was initially listed in critical condition.

According to reports, the 44-year-old driver claimed she suffered a medical condition, and was taken away in an ambulance. NYPD confirms she remains in the hospital and, at last check, no arrest has been made. The investigation is ongoing, officials said.