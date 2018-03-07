Farrington's ‘Grease' production gets special shoutout from John Travolta

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Farrington High School’s brand-new performing arts center debuted last weekend with a production of “Grease.”

Before the show began, the school received a special shoutout from the original Danny Zuko himself.

“I hear that Farrington High School is putting on a production of ‘Grease.’ Now I want everyone to have a great show,” John Travolta said in a video message.

The school got the video last week, because the vice principal attended Punahou School’s drama program with Travolta’s wife, Kelly Preston.

“The kids were amazed by it. Some of them, actually, when we first showed his picture, someone was like, ‘Who’s that?'” said director Miguel Cadoy III. “But some of them started to cry. They were happy. They were cheering and overwhelmed with emotion when they saw the video.”

In 2012, the roof of the school’s auditorium collapsed following heavy rain. Four years later, in 2016, a new auditorium was unveiled.

This is the school’s first musical in the new facility. Shows will take place Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Click here for more information.