Early-morning explosion damages McCully business

By: Web Staff

Posted: Mar 06, 2018 09:57 PM HST

Updated: Mar 06, 2018 09:57 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Police are investigating an explosion that damaged a business in McCully.

It happened at around 1 a.m. Tuesday on S. King Street.

Workers from the engineering firm Sato and Associates tell us it was so loud that people at a bar across the street heard the boom and called police.

Police found a scorched door and plastic pipe fragments once they got there.

The investigation is being classified as a “prohibited device” case.

No one was hurt, and no arrests have been made in the case.

