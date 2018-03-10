Disturbing discoveries of syringes prompt Big Island mayor to take action

HONOLULU (KHON2) - There's a troubling trend on the Big Island that's causing concern for public safety.

Used syringes are being found all over the island in public places.

Now Mayor Harry Kim and other agencies are working together to tackle the problem.

One woman made a shocking discovery last week at the Hilo airport.

She found used syringes inside a bathroom stall that her young daughter almost walked into.

It was a similar sight for resident Wes Moore. He found syringes scattered around Kamoa Point last month.

"Almost 20 used needles all behind my vehicle and under the tires," Moore said. "To have it at a local beach where families hang out, you know it was a little disturbing."

Mayor Kim told KHON2 pictures were sent to his office this week of needles found at a soccer field, forcing him to take action.

"I hate to make an excuse but it is an excuse. There are things that have been happening that I just didn't focus on and now that it's thrown to my face so i'm focusing on it," Kim said.

The community can now report syringes found through an online form that's on the county's website.

People can also contact the police non-emergency number at #808-935-3311.

"We have a system in place of taking that complaint and dispatching people to pick it up," Kim said.

Kim said the county is also developing a program that would install amnesty bins for people to properly throw away used syringes.

The bins would be tamper-proof and placed in areas like public rest rooms and parks.

We're told the goal is to keep the public safe, especially our keiki.

"We obviously didn't want it to become a crisis so we're treating it as it is a crisis because children are playing," Kim said.

Officials are reminding the public not to touch the syringes.

Only trained staff should handle the needles because they could be infected or have traces of drugs.