Council members move to reinstate Martin as chair

Copyright by KHON - All rights reserved

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Honolulu City Council members are looking to make a change in the council's leadership. A resolution signed by council members Kymberly Pine, Ernie Martin, Trevor Ozawa and Ann Kobayashi seeks to reinstate Martin as chair.

Martin held the post until the beginning of 2017, when Councilman Ron Menor was sworn in as chair. The resolution also seeks to make Pine vice-chair, replacing Ikaika Anderson. Carol Fukunaga would become floor leader, a position currently held by Pine.

A special council meeting to vote on the change will be held on March 19.