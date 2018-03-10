Council members move to reinstate Martin as chair

By: Web Staff

Posted: Mar 09, 2018 10:30 PM HST

Updated: Mar 09, 2018 10:30 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Honolulu City Council members are looking to make a change in the council's leadership.  A resolution signed by council members Kymberly Pine, Ernie Martin, Trevor Ozawa and Ann Kobayashi seeks to reinstate Martin as chair.

Martin held the post until the beginning of 2017, when Councilman Ron Menor was sworn in as chair. The resolution also seeks to make Pine vice-chair, replacing Ikaika Anderson. Carol Fukunaga would become floor leader, a position currently held by Pine.

A special council meeting to vote on the change will be held on March 19. 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Latest Local News

Story Center