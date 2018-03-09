Chuck's Steak House in Waikiki closing

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Another longtime restaurant is closing. Chuck's Steakhouse in Waikiki will close its doors after 50 years.

Chuck's opened when the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort opened and has been there ever since.

The owner of Chuck's tells us the hotel has other plans to use this corner space as a club for members, that's why chucks steakhouse is closing.

After five decades of serving up steaks, seafood, and cocktails - it's last day of business will be March 31.

Waikiki has been ever-changing with new buildings and new stores, but Chuck's has been a staple in the community. So the news of it closing is bittersweet for both workers and customers.

"Besides my awesome coworkers and the beautiful view, I really love the decor of the restaurant. It just really brings you back to what Hawaii was like in the 1960s and what not and that's one of my favorite things about the place," said assistant manager Alexas Deatherage.

"It's one of my favorite places. Been here. one of the waikiki staples, since I've been on the island - pretty long time. It's kind of a bummer," said Waikiki resident Rodrigo Ortega.

Chuck's Cellar at the Ohana East Hotel will still be open.

