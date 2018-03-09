Copyright by KHON - All rights reserved Dwayne Johnson at the premiere of his film, "Central Intelligence" in Los Angeles on June 10, 2016. (AP Photo)

Copyright by KHON - All rights reserved Dwayne Johnson at the premiere of his film, "Central Intelligence" in Los Angeles on June 10, 2016. (AP Photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) - "The Rock" is returning to Hawaii. A casting call for the latest film to star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will be held on Kauai on March 31.

We're told extras are needed for the upcoming Disney movie based on the Jungle Cruise ride at Disneyland.

The casting call will be held at the Aqua Kauai Beach Resort. All ethnicities are welcome. According to a casting flier, the movie is seeking extras from 17 to 90-years-old, however children as young as six are welcome to tryout.