Casting call for upcoming Disney flick starring "The Rock"
HONOLULU (KHON2) - "The Rock" is returning to Hawaii. A casting call for the latest film to star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will be held on Kauai on March 31.
We're told extras are needed for the upcoming Disney movie based on the Jungle Cruise ride at Disneyland.
The casting call will be held at the Aqua Kauai Beach Resort. All ethnicities are welcome. According to a casting flier, the movie is seeking extras from 17 to 90-years-old, however children as young as six are welcome to tryout.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Oahu man dies after taking photos of...
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Kauai man faces jail time after...
Latest Local News
Story Center
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.