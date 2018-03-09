Big Island teenagers hospitalized after eating pot brownie

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Big Island police say two students at Kealakehe High School were hospitalized Thursday after they ate brownies that contained marijuana.

Police say officers responded to the school at 12:15 p.m. after a female student ate a pot brownie, passed out, and started convulsing.

According to their investigation, police say another student had sold her the brownie.

Police found additional brownies in his backpack.

A second student was also found to have a brownie and marijuana in his backpack.

The two male students were taken to the Kealakehe police station.

Police then found out that a second female student was taken to the hospital for a medical emergency after eating a pot brownie.

Authorities say she was admitted to the Kona Hospital.

State senator and ER doctor Josh Green says when prescribed by a doctor, marijuana can be used to treat a variety of medical conditions.

In this case, Green says the teens who bought the brownies are putting themselves in danger. "I have a lot of concerns when people take edible marijuana. It's very hard to know what the strength is going to be, so a lot of times if it gets in the hands of teens who still have developing neurological systems you can have a big impact on them."

