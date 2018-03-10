HONOLULU (KHON2) - A Hawaii island teenager is now in custody at an Oahu detention center after police say he sold marijuana-laced brownies at school.

Two female students ended up in the hospital after eating the brownies Thursday. One student passed out and experienced violent shaking. Both have since been released from the hospital.

Police say the 14-year-old boy from Kealakehe High School was transferred to Hale Hoomalu Juvenile Detention Facility in Kapolei.

He was charged with one felony count of promoting a controlled substance, on, or near schools, school vehicles, public parks, or public housing projects or complexes. He was also charged with assault in the third degree.

A second student, who is 16 years old, was also taken into police custody, but has been released.

The Hawaii Department of Education released the following statement to KHON2 News:

"In order to keep our schools safe, rules have been established relating to student misconduct. Hawaii Administrative Rules, Chapter 19, which also covers illicit drugs, is state law. Our schools encourage students and parents to review this information to be aware of the consequences of a Chapter 19 violation."

West Hawaii district superintendent Art Souza says drugs are still an issue on Hawaii island school campuses.

"We don't see the level of incidents that we did five or six years ago," Souza said. "What I am concerned about though is despite the drop in usage, the potency and the availability of really much more dangerous types of drugs have gone up quite a bit."

How often do students end up in the hospital from drug use on campus?

"I can tell you that in my almost 13 years as a superintendent, I can only remember two instances that youngsters ended up going to the hospital," Souza said. "There have been many other instances of course where kids are intoxicated on campus, have to be arrested and escorted off, but actually going to the hospital, this is different."

Souza says marijuana is still the most common drug found on campus, but it's getting much more potent.

"I'm most concerned about something called dab-cat," Souza said, "which is like a very, very intense form of THC. There's also the presence of crystal meth, although not in the volume we saw some years back."

Education has helped to curb the drug problem a little bit, according to Souza, but to stop it, he says there needs to be much more effort from everyone.

"The work with the police department has been gratifying, especially the DARE program at the lower levels and elementary school, and of course, the ongoing education to do with the kids is something that we're persistent about," Souza said. "Of course, you're going to treat things from a disciplinary level when you need to. It's something that it's going to have to be a community and school joint effort."