Authorities investigating new threats made to Hawaii schools

By: Web Staff

Posted: Mar 08, 2018 03:42 PM HST

Updated: Mar 08, 2018 03:42 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Hawaii police are investigating two possible threats at two different schools.

One was at Mid Pacific Institute on Oahu.

A letter from the school's president to parents said there was no immediate threat to the school and that "misinformation" was being spread online. 

Police were on campus Wednesday morning, and opened a first-degree terroristic threatening case.

The second incident happened at Konawaena Elementary School on the Big Island. 

Parents were alerted via a phone call Tuesday night.

