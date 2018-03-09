Army helicopter accidentally drops equipment bundle onto school

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The U.S. Army is apologizing after a scary incident at a Windward Oahu school Thursday afternoon.

The military says a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter from the 25th Infantry Division dropped an equipment bundle by parachute, but it missed its intended target.

It was supposed to land at a drop zone at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows.

But the equipment bundled landed on the campus of Waimanalo Elementary and Intermediate School.

The school's principal said it landed on the fence line between the B building on the elementary side of campus and the homes in Waimanalo Village.

No one was hurt and there was no damage to property.

The Army says the bundle drop was part of training that's designed to teach soldiers to deliver equipment by parachute from helicopters.

A spokesman also said that the incident is under review to prevent this from happening again.

